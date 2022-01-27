BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum announced Thursday, Jan. 27 it is looking for artists and graphic designers to create a graphic commemorating the museum’s seventh anniversary on July 15.

The museum said the design will be featured on T-shirts, signs, print and digital materials celebrating the event.

Contestants must be 18 or older unless they have written consent from a parent or guardian. All entrants must submit designs that meet the following specifications:

  • Original artwork
  • Includes the number seven
  • Maximum of six colors
  • No gradients of transparent colors
  • Design for either heather blue or gray shirt
  • Final artwork in 300 dpi, pdf or vector file

Sketches will be accepted until March 20. Three finalists will be selected from the submitted entries and a final design will be selected by April 15, with the three finalists receiving $100 each, the press release said.

The designer who submits the winning design will receive $500, a featured bio and product placement in Curiosity Corner, the Amazeum Museum Store, and an Amazeum Membership.

For complete details, visit the Amazeum website or email Kimberly Kay at kkay@amazeum.org.