BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum announced Thursday, Jan. 27 it is looking for artists and graphic designers to create a graphic commemorating the museum’s seventh anniversary on July 15.

The museum said the design will be featured on T-shirts, signs, print and digital materials celebrating the event.

Contestants must be 18 or older unless they have written consent from a parent or guardian. All entrants must submit designs that meet the following specifications:

Original artwork

Includes the number seven

Maximum of six colors

No gradients of transparent colors

Design for either heather blue or gray shirt

Final artwork in 300 dpi, pdf or vector file

Sketches will be accepted until March 20. Three finalists will be selected from the submitted entries and a final design will be selected by April 15, with the three finalists receiving $100 each, the press release said.

The designer who submits the winning design will receive $500, a featured bio and product placement in Curiosity Corner, the Amazeum Museum Store, and an Amazeum Membership.

For complete details, visit the Amazeum website or email Kimberly Kay at kkay@amazeum.org.