BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum announced Thursday, Jan. 27 it is looking for artists and graphic designers to create a graphic commemorating the museum’s seventh anniversary on July 15.
The museum said the design will be featured on T-shirts, signs, print and digital materials celebrating the event.
Contestants must be 18 or older unless they have written consent from a parent or guardian. All entrants must submit designs that meet the following specifications:
- Original artwork
- Includes the number seven
- Maximum of six colors
- No gradients of transparent colors
- Design for either heather blue or gray shirt
- Final artwork in 300 dpi, pdf or vector file
Sketches will be accepted until March 20. Three finalists will be selected from the submitted entries and a final design will be selected by April 15, with the three finalists receiving $100 each, the press release said.
The designer who submits the winning design will receive $500, a featured bio and product placement in Curiosity Corner, the Amazeum Museum Store, and an Amazeum Membership.
For complete details, visit the Amazeum website or email Kimberly Kay at kkay@amazeum.org.