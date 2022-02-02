BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville announced that it is seeking makers and artists to reside at the Amazeum during 2022.

Makers in Residence collaborate with the museum’s creative and education teams to develop unique interactive experiences for the community. Makers and artists selected for the program receive an $8,400 stipend and $7,725 for materials.

Residents have access to the museum’s 3,000 square foot fabrication shop. The deadline for application is March 11, 2022. Complete details are available at amazeum.org.

The Maker in Residence Program supports experienced makers/artists in creating interactive projects for a public audience. Working with the Amazeum team, selected makers/artists will design, test, and produce an interactive engagement for the museum.

The interactive engagement can be a hands-on exhibit for the museum space or a hands-on educational experience. The exhibit or educational experience must align with the museum’s current “Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” exhibit, or a new exhibition “Reflections: The Art and Science of Visual Perception” currently in development and prototyping.

Residents spend three months working with the Amazeum. During their residency, the maker/artist is required to spend a minimum of one day each week at the Amazeum during operating hours. Residents engage with the public during their residency to share their skills and techniques by co-facilitating workshops with the Amazeum team. Residents also gain an appreciation and understanding of creating interactive experiences for a children’s museum audience.

According to the press release, selection is based on:

Prior work samples or relevant experience that demonstrate capability.

Uniqueness and creativity of maker/artist evidenced through work samples.

Capacity to complete project within time of residency.

Competency with interactive, hands-on experiences or works for public engagement.

Ability to collaborate with other partners or teams.

A written statement about why participation strengthens the local maker/artist community.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of members of the Amazeum team. The Amazeum is committed to engaging makers/artists with diverse perspectives, abilities and skills that reflect the dynamic and diverse communities served by the museum. The Maker in Residence Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status.

Makers and Artists interested in residency or ready to apply can find more information at https://www.amazeum.org/makers/mrez/ or contact Megan Schwerman at mschwerman@amazeum.org.