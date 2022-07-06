BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum is asking the public to help celebrate its upcoming 7th birthday.

Themed after the traditional seventh-anniversary gift of wool, guests can experience a variety of pop-up activities like felting, finger knitting, and painting with yarn, according to a press release. For extra wooly fun, the Amazeum will host the Barn Yard Buddies Petting Zoo from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and demonstrations from the NWA Weavers Guild from 1p.m.-4:30 p.m. Birthday activities are included with general admission to the museum.

In the seven years since opening on July 15, 2015, the Amazeum has welcomed over 1.5 million guests of all ages to experience hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) activities, special exhibits and events. Nearly 5,000 individual and family members are part of the Amazeum community.

Thousands of students explore the Amazeum during Unfield Trips each school year and hundreds of children make an Amazeum camp part of their school breaks. Amazeum accessibility programs provide free admission for one out of every five guests and hold down the true cost of admission for the more than 225,000 people who visit the museum each year.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit www.amazeum.org or call 479-696-9280.