Amazeum to feature exhibition on science of bicycles

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum is preparing to open its exhibition on bicycles.

According to a news release from the museum, GEAR UP: The Sceience of Bikes will run from September 24, 2021 through January 10, 2022.

The release says visitors will learn how bikes work, what the history and evolution of the bike is, the science and technology behind bikes, and how bikes have impacted culture.

The exhibit includes 10 bikes exemplifying these categories:

Origins – Ancestors of the modern bicycle, such as the Penny Farthing.

– Ancestors of the modern bicycle, such as the Penny Farthing. Classics (1930s – 1970s) – From streamlined bikes such as the Black Phantom to Boomers’ Big Wheels and Schwinn Sting-Rays.

(1930s – 1970s) – From streamlined bikes such as the Black Phantom to Boomers’ Big Wheels and Schwinn Sting-Rays. Sport Bikes (1970s – Present) – Multi-speed cycles from pro competition to everyday use.

(1970s – Present) – Multi-speed cycles from pro competition to everyday use. Oddities and Offshoots – Bicycles customized in endless ways – from Tall Bikes to unicycles to clown bikes.

The exhibition also includes interactive science exhibits, including:

Hit the Brakes! – Visitors put on the brakes on this spinning disk, using three different pads to see how materials affect friction.

– Visitors put on the brakes on this spinning disk, using three different pads to see how materials affect friction. Bike Body Xylophone – A series of tubes of different materials is “played” by the visitor to explore why bikes can be made from different alloys.

– A series of tubes of different materials is “played” by the visitor to explore why bikes can be made from different alloys. Gear Table – For younger visitors, a simple table of magnetic gears allows them to experiment with simple interlocking mechanisms of their own making.

The exhibit is open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the Amazeum is $10 for adults and children age 2 and older and includes access to GEAR UP. Children under 2 and Amazuem Members are admitted free every day.

For more details visit the museum’s website. The Amazeum requests all guests age 2 and older wear masks during their visit.