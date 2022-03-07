BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum announced it will host a community health and COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, March 12 as part of an alliance with community organizations working to improve health care in Northwest Arkansas.

Razorback Transit will offer free transportation for attendees from Springdale. The bus will depart from the Jones Center, located at 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale promptly at 9 a.m. and return upon completion of the event. The first 100 registrants will also receive free admission to the Amazeum and a free lunch provided by Brightwater.

According to a press release, the family-friendly event will offer community health resources, food and music for attendees. First, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be available for people ages 5 and up.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Those attending the clinics will not need to provide identification or social security number to get vaccinated. Children ages 5-17 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to provide consent to the vaccination.

If you have previously had a COVID-19 vaccine, the Amazeum asks you bring your CDC vaccination card. First, second and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are available at the clinics dependent on CDC/FDA approved eligibility. Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for children 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer-BioNTech boosters are now approved for anyone ages 16 and over.

The release notes, the Amazeum received a Communities for Immunity award to support local efforts to raise vaccine confidence, address vaccine hesitancy, and make vaccines accessible throughout Northwest Arkansas. The museum is collaborating with the Northwest Arkansas Council and Arkansas Children’s Northwest to host the clinics and raise awareness of the safety and efficacy of vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old.

Registration is highly encouraged to secure access to the event and those wishing to attend can register here. It will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Additional weekly pop-up vaccination events in both Washington and Benton counties continue for all Arkansas residents aged 5 and older. For vaccination event information and registration, visit, nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar.