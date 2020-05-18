Amazeum to remain temporarily closed amid COVID-19

by: Megan Wilson

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville will remain temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

The Amazeum said it will proceed toward reopening with an abundance of caution and will reopen once all precautions are in place to make the Amazeum a safe environment for families to play and learn, according to a press release. 

The business first closed in March.

According to a press release, the staff has thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected the Amazeum, exhibits, and props used by guests when they visit.

