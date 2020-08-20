Amazon donation allows Baptist Health clinicians to visit with COVID-19 patients

FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2012, file photo is the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. State officials in California and Washington are reviewing Amazon’s business practices to determine whether the company is violating any laws with respect to the independent merchants that sell goods on its site. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, June 12, 2020, that California is examining the retail giant’s business practices, focusing partly on how Amazon treats independent sellers on its platform. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Baptist Health is installing 432 Amazon Echo Show devices in potential COVID-19 patient rooms at nine of the health care system’s hospitals.

The device will offer a new and improved way that clinicians can visit with their patients through video communication.

Echo Show devices and deployment support are being donated to Baptist Health by Amazon as part of its $5 million global initiative to help healthcare workers, patients, students and communities impacted by COVID‑19.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amazon on this project,” said Kourtney Matlock, Baptist Health’s corporate vice president of the care continuum. “We know that these tools will add an additional level of safety for our staff, physicians and our patients – all while allowing us to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE).”

Baptist Health will be deploying these to units across the system that have the potential to have COVID-19 patients, which includes ICU areas, med-surg floors, emergency departments and labor and delivery rooms.

Amazon’s smart devices feature a speaker for two-way communication plus an 8-inch touch-screen display. The device’s “Drop In” feature will allow physicians, nurses, therapists and other clinicians to visit a patient’s room virtually.

This allows caregivers to see the patient more frequently without having to go through the process of putting on personal protective equipment each time, which in turn also preserves PPE and adds a layer of safety for the staff.

Baptist Health hospitals receiving the Echo Show devices are Baptist Health-Arkadelphia, Baptist Health-Conway, Baptist Health-Fort Smith, Baptist Health-Heber Springs, Baptist Health-Hot Spring County, Baptist Health-Little Rock, Baptist Health-North Little Rock, Baptist Health-Stuttgart and Baptist Health-Van Buren.