Amazon Logistics, Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. sued for crash that led to double amputation

HOUSTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Houston attorneys filed a lawsuit against Amazon Logistics, Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., and Cory Munson on behalf of Abdullah Osama Baidas who was injured after falling over an overpass at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, April 10.

The incident happened when Baidas and others were stopped on Interstate 45 North Freeway near Rankin Road in Houston.

According to a press release, the Amazon delivery truck was driven by Cody Munson and was owned and operated by Amazon Logistics, Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

The truck slammed into the vehicles and their occupants and caused Baidas to fall off the overpass, according to a press release.

Baidas dropped at least 10 to 15 feet from the overpass which caused him to suffer injuries that led to the double amputation of his legs, among other severe injuries, according to a press release.