FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Amazon Prime has announced a new docuseries on the Duggar family called “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” coming to their platform on June 2.

The teaser trailer for the docuseries was released on Thursday and features clips of an interview with Jill Duggar.

“There’s a story that’s going to be told and I would rather be the one telling it,” said Duggar.

Amazon Prime’s website description says it is “A limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles.”

“As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril,” the description continues.