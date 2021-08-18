Amazon surpasses Walmart in worldwide numbers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has been surpassed by its biggest online rival.

According to a New York Times article, Amazon has moved past Walmart as the world’s largest retail seller outside of China.

This news comes just a day after Walmart released an earnings report showing it exceeded revenue forecasts for the second quarter this year.

Amazon earned more than $610 billion in the year ending in June 2021, while Walmart brought in $566 billion in that same timeframe.

The New York Times reports Walmart still outsells Amazon in the U.S., but JP Morgan projects Amazon will take the top spot next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers