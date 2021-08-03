Amazon warehouse opens for business in Republic, Missouri

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of workers are now clocking in at Amazon’s newest distribution warehouse in southwestern Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 1.3 million square-foot fulfillment center opened for business Monday in Republic.

According to Amazon, the facility in Republic employs more than 200 people with a starting salary of $15.50 an hour.

Amazon is the world’s largest online retailer and already operates more than 110 fulfillment centers across North America.

Amazon says in a release that the warehouse in Republic packs and ships big items like patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.

