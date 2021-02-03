Amber Alert canceled after baby inside stolen vehicle found safe

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — UPDATE | 3-month-old Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva was found safe in Norfolk and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Amber Alert has been canceled.
There’s no update on the suspect or the stolen vehicle at this time.
by: WAVY Web StaffPosted: / Updated:
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — UPDATE | 3-month-old Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva was found safe in Norfolk and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Amber Alert has been canceled.
There’s no update on the suspect or the stolen vehicle at this time.