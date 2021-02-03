Amber Alert canceled after baby inside stolen vehicle found safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — UPDATE | 3-month-old Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva was found safe in Norfolk and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

There’s no update on the suspect or the stolen vehicle at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers