Amber Alert canceled after baby inside stolen vehicle found safe

Fayetteville, AR - "High blood pressure, also known as hyper-tension, is a medical condition where the blood pressure, or the pressure inside the blood vessels is higher than normal." Zubair Ahmed MD, FSCAI is a cardiologist at Washington Regional's Walker Heart Institute. He says that this simple condition can be a deadly killer.

"High blood pressure or hypertension is nick-named 'the silent killer.' The reason for that is it doesn’t cause any symptoms most of the time. People do not know the blood pressure is running high and yet their organs are taking damage from it. That’s why, most of the time, it has to be checked on a routine basis based on medical visits or if you have access to a blood pressure meter, called a sphygmometer to get your blood pressure checked. "