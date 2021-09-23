UPDATE: Arkansas AMBER Alert inactivated for 7-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl missing from Malvern

UPDATE: According to Arkansas State Police, both children have been located and are safe.

Original Story

MALVERN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister missing from Malvern on Thursday, September 23.

According to an alert from Arkansas State Police, Emmet Jace Scharnett will also be with his sister, Addyson Townsend, 13.

Scharnett is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the AMBER Alert, the pair may be traveling with Nichole Scharnett, 33, in a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473ZPJ.

Nicole Scharnett

Nicole Scharnett is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Emmett Scharnett was reported missing at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

If you have any information, contact Sgt. Keith Price at (501) 332-3636.

