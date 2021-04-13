Missing 11-year-old Pasco County girl found safe in Tampa

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday was safely located in Tampa Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Authorities had issued an Amber Alert for Montana Breseman after she disappeared from River Ridge Middle School Monday morning.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the girl told friends she may have been leaving to go to Georgia with a white male.

Around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said Breseman was found safe in Tampa.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. to share more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

