Ambulances struggle across the country because of COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the hospital system in Arkansas approaching capacity, some ambulances are being forced to transport patients to hospitals in other states.

Ken Kelley with the Arkansas Ambulance Association said that can make for a very long ride.

“That transport would take in excess of six and a half hours to complete,” Kelley said.

Kelley said this happens because there is nowhere else for the patient to go.

The struggles for ambulances extend all over the country with ambulances in Los Angeles being instructed not to transport patients to hospitals if they have virtually no chance of surviving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers