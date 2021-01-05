Ambulances struggle across the country because of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the hospital system in Arkansas approaching capacity, some ambulances are being forced to transport patients to hospitals in other states.

Ken Kelley with the Arkansas Ambulance Association said that can make for a very long ride.

“That transport would take in excess of six and a half hours to complete,” Kelley said.

Kelley said this happens because there is nowhere else for the patient to go.

The struggles for ambulances extend all over the country with ambulances in Los Angeles being instructed not to transport patients to hospitals if they have virtually no chance of surviving.