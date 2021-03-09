American Airlines to resume direct flights from XNA to Miami & D.C. in April

An American Airlines Boeing 777 is framed by utility wires as it prepares to land at Miami International Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Miami. The airline said Thursday that it lost $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, with revenue plunging by nearly two-thirds from a year earlier. And the airline lost $8.9 billion for the full year after earning nearly $1.7 billion in 2019. .(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — American Airlines will resume offering direct flights from Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) to Miami and Washington D.C. this April, the airport announced on social media on Monday.

American Airlines began offering nonstop flights from XNA to Miami in January 2020, and the D.C. flight has been offered for several years at the airport.

Both routes were temporarily suspended in mid-2020 due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn more about direct flights offered by American Airlines at XNA, visit https://flyxna.com/.

