ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 21st annual Kiss a Pig Gala in Rogers is quickly approaching.

On July 13, the American Diabetes Association announced the theme, candidates and entertainment for the gala which is set for October 7.

This year’s theme is “Boara Boara,” and attendees will get to see the 90’s alternative rock band “Soul Asylum.”

Jennifer Morrow sits on the committee for the gala. She spoke about the event’s mission.

“To support those patients that have Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes to provide them resources to help understand their disease and live with their disease, but were also trying to find a cure,” Morrow.

The Kiss a Pig Gala is the largest ADA event in the country. The event hopes to raise $1.6 million.