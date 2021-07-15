American Diabetes Association gets ready for Kiss-A-Pig campaign

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Diabetes Association readies its 19th annual Kiss A Pig campaign.

This year’s theme is “The Boaring Twenties.”

Candidates who raise the most money will get to kiss a pig.

Candidates kiss the pig as thanks for its life-saving role in diabetes research and treatment.

In 1921, pig was discovered as the first source of insulin.

“This is going to be a special year and diabetes went from a death sentence to a livable conditions with the health of the pig and it deserves celebrating,” Andrew Huntsinger, board chair of the ADA said.

The Kiss A Pig gala is set for October 2 at Peel Mansion in Bentonville.

KNWA/FOX24’s very own Crystal Martinez is emceeing the event.