American Diabetes Association gets ready for Kiss-A-Pig campaign

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Diabetes Association readies its 19th annual Kiss A Pig campaign.

This year’s theme is “The Boaring Twenties.”

Candidates who raise the most money will get to kiss a pig.

Candidates kiss the pig as thanks for its life-saving role in diabetes research and treatment.

In 1921, pig was discovered as the first source of insulin.

“This is going to be a special year and diabetes went from a death sentence to a livable conditions with the health of the pig and it deserves celebrating,” Andrew Huntsinger, board chair of the ADA said.

The Kiss A Pig gala is set for October 2 at Peel Mansion in Bentonville.

KNWA/FOX24’s very own Crystal Martinez is emceeing the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers