FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — American Girl Live! is coming to the Walton Arts Center next year.

“American Girl Live! In Concert brings American Girl’s most beloved characters to life on stage in a brand-new pop concert spectacle that’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. This action-packed and interactive concert will feature fan-favorite tunes, exciting live cast musical performances, high-energy dancing, and lots of fun surprises,” a release from the WAC said.

The tour will have two shows at the WAC at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Presales start on Thursday, June 15. Tickets are $29 and go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

Tickets will be available at waltonartscenter.org, at the Walton Arts Center Box office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.