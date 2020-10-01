American Heart Association to host virtual CycleNation experience

One Day. One Ride. One CycleNation

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for the second year of the CycleNation experience. This year’s event will look at bit different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization’s mission still stands as being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

NWA CycleNation is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at 9 A.M. It will give participants the opportunity to choose their own socially distanced ride experience that everyone can participate in from home, a trail, or spin class. Teams can participate in one of three ways: a led family bike ride, a stationary bike ride from home or in-studio, or on a mountain bike or road bike.

Jon Davis of the Hershey Company who also serves as a co-chair for this year’s CycleNation event joined KNWA Today to share more on what participants can expect, and why there’s a need for the event in Northwest Arkansas.

What will the day of CycleNation (October 3rd) look like?
   –   8:30am Join in for a brief program via Facebook and hear from our CycleNation Chairs Andrea Albright, Laura Rush, Ralph Clare and Jon Davis.
   –   9:00am Choose from three exciting ways to get your ride on!
   –   12:00pm Optional socially-distanced happy hour at Bike Rack Brewery at 8th Street Market

Choose Your Ride Experience! Three Track Options Available:

TRACK 1: Family Ride on the Razorback Greenway with Phat Tire

Saturday, October 3, 2020
Ride Begins 9:00am
8th Street Market under the Phat Tire tent

TRACK 2: Local In-Studio or At-Home Cycling Classes

1. Peloton Rides at Home with Danyelle Musselman
Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 P.M.
Saturday, October 3 at 8:30 A.M.

2. Walton Life Fitness Center: (Walmart Associates and Members Only)
Saturday, October 3, 2020
Instructor – Michael Snowden, personal trainer
Class Time: 10:00 A.M.
Class Limit: 15

3. Revolution Spin: Rogers, AR
Saturday, October 3, 2020
9:00 A.M. with Melanie Black | 10:30 A.M with Krystal Canzoneri
Class Limit: 17 bikes per class

4. In Studio or Virtual with Free-Ride Studio: Bentonville, AR
Saturday, October 3, 2020
In Studio at FreeRide:
9:00 A.M. with Cody | 9:45 A.M. with Taylor | 10:30 A.M. with Tracie | 11:15 A.M. with Tara
Class Limit: 9 bikes per class

Live Stream at Home with FreeRide:
9:00am with Cody | 9:45 A.M. with Taylor | 10:30 A.M. with Tracie | 11:15 A.M. with Tara

TRACK 3: Your Choice

Mountain Bike or Road Cycling

