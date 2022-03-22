SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Legion in Springdale is partnering up with the Northwest Arkansas Police Academy to form a food pantry.

The pantry was started when an instructor at the police academy asked the Legion if they could partner up and create one for people in Springdale.

Joe Dunn, a member of the American Legion and retired U.S. Army veteran, says this food pantry is going to help a lot of people in his community.

“We’re here from 1 o’clock till 4 o’clock on Tuesdays and Fridays and if anyone wants to donate, well please feel free to come on.”

Dunn hopes that Springdale will soon have several kiosks that will distribute the donated items.

The current donation center is located at 200 Spring Street in Springdale.