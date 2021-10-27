American Red Cross blood drive seeks donors as shortage continues

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross urges donors to make and keep donation appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage. The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen at this time of year in more than a decade.

Since the declaration of an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to blood drives across the country to help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions, according to a release from the American Red Cross. A spokesman for the Red Cross says that the organization is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong.

According to the release, at least 10,000 more weekly donations are required to meet patient needs ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who come to donate between November 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, and those who come to give from November 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii. Restrictions apply and more details can be found here.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®, which lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood.

According to the Red Cross release, blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross states that precautions , including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bella Vista

11/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd.

Bentonville

11/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Fire and Police, 800 Southwest A St.

11/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Keller Williams Market Pro Realty, 3105 NE 11th St. #5

11/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2201 SE Moberly Lane

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 North Walton Blvd.

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th St.

Centerton

11/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 950 Seba Rd.

Lowell

11/8/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St.

Rogers

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church Ministry Building, 1416 West Poplar St.

11/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rogers Police Department, 1905 S. Dixieland Rd.

11/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rogers Christian Church, 2501 West Oak St.

11/22/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut St.

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Country Club Plaza, 4204 South Pinnacle Hills Parkway

11/23/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 East Locust St.

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 East Locust St.

Siloam Springs

11/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., John Brown University – Siloam Springs, 2000 West University St., Walton Lifetime Health Complex, Court 2

Farmington

11/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Farmington High School, 12327 North Highway 170

Fayetteville

11/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 East Huntsville Rd.

11/9/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center, 495 West Dickson St.

11/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rise Physical Therapy, 2668 East Citizens Drive #6

11/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Toyota of Fayetteville, 1418 West Showroom Drive

11/15/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Athletic Club, 2920 East Zion Rd.

11/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library, 401 West Mountain St.