American Red Cross helping out flooding victims

The Arkansas River levels have dropped and as water recedes in the River Valley and Central Arkansas the American Red Cross lowers the number of shelters for displaced Arkansans.

The Dardanelle Community Center is now closed as people transition back to their homes.

There’s still one shelter open in Fort Smith — that’s Evangel Temple located at 1110 South 12 Street.

No identification is required to be at Red Cross shelter, but you’re encouraged to take items with you including clothing, toiletries, and essential medication.

Red Cross operated-shelters:

Evangel Temple, 1110 South 12 Street, Fort Smith, AR

Don Owens Center, 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway, AR (includes a temporary pet shelter provided by the Faulkner County Animal Response Team)

North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR

Southeast Arkansas College-Seabrook (Old YMCA), 6808 Hazel Street, Pine Bluff, AR

Red Cross supported shelter locations:

Dyer Community Building, 325 Loomis Lane, Dyer, AR

Swan Lake Fire Station, 14997 Hwy 88 S., Altheimer, AR

Wright/Pastoria Community Center, 8550 Surrat Rd, Wright, AR

Independent shelter locations:

First Baptist Church-Lavaca, 100 West Main, Lavaca, AR

On June 5, 160 people stayed in 9 Red Cross and community shelters across Arkansas.