FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross says it collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May and is asking for help in replenishing its blood supply.

The Red Cross is offering donors a $10 gift card to a store of their choice through the month of June.

That’s for any donation of blood, platelets or plasma. The Red Cross has blood drives scheduled for June 19 at First Baptist Church in Rogers and the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville.