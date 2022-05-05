FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In response to flooding affecting Fayetteville and Johnson on May 5, the American Red Cross opened an evacuation center which has now transitioned to an overnight shelter at Genesis Church at 205 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville.

The shelter is available to anyone displaced from their home from the flooding, according to a release from the Red Cross.

The release says to bring clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for children.

For shelter information or to make a donation to the Red Cross, visit the organization’s website, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross says the app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

In addition to opening the shelter, Red Cross teams also began conducting damage assessments in flood-impacted areas to determine the extent of the damage to apartments and homes in Fayetteville and Johnson.