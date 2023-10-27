SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross and Springdale Fire Department will visit homes in Springdale to offer free smoke alarm installation on October 28.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes,” said Julie Brown, executive director for American Red Cross serving Northwest Arkansas. “That’s why the Red Cross is teaming up with the Springdale Fire Department to help ensure Springdale residents, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices.”

Residents who need assistance can register here for a visit between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.