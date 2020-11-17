American Red Cross Thanksgiving safety: 5 ways to prevent cooking fires

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even though COVID-19 has changed the way families plan to celebrate Thanksgiving, the American Red Cross says its still important to practice fire safety.

Thanksgiving is one of the peak days for cooking fires, which, according to the Red Cross, is the top cause of home fires in the U.S.

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the American Red Cross released their list of five fire safety tips to practice safe cooking on Thanksgiving.

Keep an eye on what you fry! Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away

Avoid wearing loose clothing while cooking.

When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.

Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

The Red Cross recommends everyone test their smoke alarms monthly and practice a home fire escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time it can take to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.