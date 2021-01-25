American Ryan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record

FILE—In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Ryan Crouser puts the shot during the Blue Oval Showcase in Des Moines, Iowa. Crouser is one of the athletes who will be competing in the American Track League series, which begins a four-week run on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in an indoor setting at the University of Arkansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at the American Track League meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Crouser tossed the shot put 22.82 meters on his first attempt to break the mark of 22.66 set by Randy Barnes on Jan. 20, 1989.

The mark still needs to be ratified.

The 28-year-old Crouser heaved the shot so far it nearly landed off the area designed for the competition.

Crouser is hoping to defend his Olympic title at the delayed Tokyo Games that are set to begin in July.

He also earned the silver medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.