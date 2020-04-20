American Shaman Kava Bar hosts sanitizer donation event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — American Shaman Kava Bar partnered with CBD American Shaman and donated two gallons and 75 travel size bottles of medical-grade hand sanitizer to the Fayetteville Police Department today, April 20.

This is to help first responders stay safe during the public health crisis.

This will be enough to outfit every patrol car in the Fayetteville force with a personal disinfectant & hand sanitizing solution.

This donation is made in memory of Officer Stephen Carr.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Shaman Botanicals, Inc. the parent company of CBD American Shaman, rapidly converted 50% of it’s manufacturing capability, in their manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Missouri, to the production of this medical grade hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

Since March 25, CBD American Shaman has donated thousands of bottles & hundreds

of gallons of hand sanitizer to first responders all across the country.

At American Shaman Kava Bar it is our mission to give back to our community in this time of crisis.