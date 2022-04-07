FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April is Stress Awareness Month, and ValuePenguin asked more than 1,500 Americans about their weekly stress levels and the underlying causes.

According to their survey, 84% of Americans feel stressed at least once in a typical week, up from 78% who reported the same in March 2021. Money remains consumers’ top stressor, with consumers increasingly worried about their finances over their careers.

Of the respondents, 32% now say money is their biggest source of stress, up from 22% last year. Work takes the next spot at 11% (down from 14%).

Some other key findings from their 2021 survey include the following:

Mondays and mornings are the most stressful times of the week, according to last year’s findings. 19% say their stress peaks on Monday, while 22% say they feel most stressed in the mornings.

Depending on your age, the person who stresses you out the most is likely either your boss or your spouse or partner. Gen Zers and millennials both name their boss as their biggest source of stress, while Gen Xers and baby boomers say their spouse or partner causes them more stress than any other person.

44% of Americans say the pandemic has been the most stressful time in their entire life. This is especially true for those laid off or furloughed during the crisis (59%) and parents with kids younger than 18 (58%), as well as Gen Zers (54%) and millennials (51%).

Consumers employ a variety of tactics to reduce stress. This includes watching TV/movies and listening to music (tied at 44%), exercising (38%), praying or another religious ritual (25%) and driving around (16%). Meanwhile, 14% drink alcohol to reduce stress and 9% use recreational drugs such as marijuana.

The report notes that chronic stress can cause a wide range of physical and mental health issues, from high blood pressure and heart disease to depression and anxiety, and stress levels are on the rise. Of the respondents who feel stressed at least one day a week, 15% say they’re stressed every day.

