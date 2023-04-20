FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Welding Laboratories in Fort Smith held a grand reopening on April 20.

The school moved to a bigger location after opening about a year ago. It held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the move.

The new facility has 4,300 square feet of labs where students can learn any type of welding.

Owner Danny Cobb spoke about how they took a risk when first opening.

“We’re ecstatic that it’s worked out because we were a little like ‘Is there water under that bridge when we jumped off of it?” Cobb said. “But there’s water under there because there’s a need for the trades.”

The American Welding Society says about 375,000 welders are needed in the workforce.

You can sign up for courses at the American Welding Laboratories here.