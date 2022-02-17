FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Financial decisions can turn off potential romantic partners, and a recent study found that “relying on parents for money” is Americans’ biggest financial turnoff.

LendingTree surveyed over 2,100 Americans to understand which financial decisions are the biggest turn-offs and impact our romantic relationships most. From being unemployed to bragging too much about money, a quick look at Americans’ biggest financial turnoffs:

1 in 4 Americans say a money-related topic has been a dating deal-breaker in the past. This is especially common among Gen Zers (32%) and millennials (31%). Additionally, Women (81%) report more financial turnoffs than men (72%).

Relying on parents for money (44%) is Americans' top financial turnoff in a potential romantic partner. Rounding out the list of top five financial turnoffs are being unemployed (42%), bragging about money (40%), having debt (37%) and living at home (26%).

Men's biggest financial turnoff is having a lot of debt. Women's biggest financial turnoff is relying on parents for money.

. For those in relationships, debate most often centers around spending decisions (40%) or disagreements about savings habits (25%). Questions of “who pays for what” (17%) and how to tackle debt (17%) also prove contentious.

The complete results of the study are available here.