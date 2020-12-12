America’s Car-Mart asks for toy donations for kids

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – An annual toy drive is back in Northwest Arkansas helping kids have a great Christmas.

America’s Car-Mart toy drive for Arkansas Children’s Northwest is back and asking for donations.

This toy drive has collected thousands of toys for kids in hospitals over the years, and now they are looking to make it bigger.

Leon Walthall with Car-Mart says because of the pandemic they wanted to do something now more than ever.

“To give a present to a kid and see a smile to give a $50 gift card to a parent or a gas card because they are out all this money and all this expense. Just for an instant they forget why they are there,” he said.

Customers at Car-Mart can drive away in a used vehicle for half off of their down payment when they bring in a new unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more.

