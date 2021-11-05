America’s Car-Mart kicks off annual holiday toy drive

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — America’s Car-Mart, Inc. announced its Holiday Toy Drive, the company’s 13th year conducting a toy drive during November.

The Rogers-based automotive retailer has a goal of collecting 25,000 toys this year to share with hospitals in Car-Mart’s 12-state area, according to a press release. Last year, the drive collected over 11,000 toys for 15 children’s hospitals.

We are excited to conduct our annual toy drive again this year. All of us at Car-Mart will work hard to make this our largest holiday toy drive in our history and to make this season the brightest one yet for children spending the holidays in the hospital. This time of year, it’s all about giving and helping to bring holiday joy to so many deserving children. Jeff Williams, America’s Car-Mart President & Chief Executive Officer

The company welcomes anyone (no purchase necessary) to donate new, unwrapped toys as part of its Holiday Toy Drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any America’s Car-Mart.

The area hospitals to receive toys as part of Car-Mart’s Holiday Toy Drive include: