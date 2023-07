FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Comedic glam metal band and America’s Got Talent contestants Steel Panther are coming to JJ’s Live.

“The band is known for their humorous lyrics as well as their exaggerated on-stage portrayal of the stereotypical glam metal lifestyle. Their entire performance is high energy start to finish,” a release from JJ’s Live said.

Steel Panther will be stopping at JJ’s Live on Aug. 1. For tickets visit www.jjslive.com.