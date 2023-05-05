CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Andy’s Frozen Custard is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

The new location opens this summer at 1644 E Centerton Boulevard in Centerton.

“Our footprint in Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, and we are looking forward to putting roots down in Centerton,” said Andy Kuntz, CEO & Owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “We can’t wait to become another part of what makes this community so special and serve residents in Centerton and throughout the area.”

Kuntz says that the new location exemplifies the brand’s long history of success.

“Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location,” Kuntz said.

The new location will be open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.