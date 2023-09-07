CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Andy’s Frozen Custard is coming to Northwest Arkansas. The new location will have a grand opening on Sept. 13 at 1644 E Centerton Boulevard in Centerton.

According to the press release, the grand opening day will feature a ‘Golden Scoop’ ceremony and ribbon-cutting followed by a festive community celebration. Additionally, the Centerton store will be offering $2 one-topping sundaes throughout the opening day.

Andy’s Frozen Custard invites treat lovers to a festive community gathering starting at 11.30 a.m. The community gathering will feature music, games, and spin-to-win prizes, including a chance to win free Andy’s Frozen Custard for a year.

According to the press release, Andy’s Frozen Custard at 1644 E Centerton Boulevard will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11.30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.