Animal shelter construction plans pitched to Springdale City Council

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas animal shelter could be one step closer to reality. Workers for Springdale Animal Services said they hoped for a new shelter space for years, and they pitched the contract to city council Monday at 5:30.

“I think the new facility is gonna be a lot more welcoming,” said Courtney Kremer, Springdale’s Director of Animal Services. “I’m hoping that it’s more of a place that people would want to come visit versus, ‘oh, I’ve gotta go pick my dog up from jail.'”

Voters passed a bond back in 2018 to build a brand new animal shelter. The facility will be larger and more visible to the public.

“We have an average intake of 2,500 animals a year, and with the current space we’ve got, it’s just a tight squeeze all the time,” Kremer said. “So, we’re looking forward to moving into a new facility that’s going to be bigger.”

The location for the new facility will be on the south side of Don Tyson Pkwy. and Old Missouri Rd. Last year, members of the Walnut Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center voiced concerns over how the sounds of barking dogs will affect residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“At Walnut Grove, they have entrusted their care the elderly, the frail and the sickest of the sick, and these people have a lot of special care,” Steve Lisle, an attorney representing the company, said in 2018. “So, we’re concerned about anything in the environment that might disrupt their care.”

Kremer said the shelter will be a great neighbor in the area and will work to correct any issues should they arise.

“No matter where we go, we’re gonna be the best neighbors that we possibly can be,” Kremer said. “In terms of the design of the building, and the layout, and also the landscaping and different features that they’ve included, there shouldn’t be issues, but if there are, we’ll do whatever we can to address them.”

Members of the animal community in Springdale said the new shelter will be a great addition. Sally Williams is the executive director for Spay Arkansas, and she said her company works closely with Springdale Animal Services.

“A win for the shelter here [is a win for us],” Williams said. “This has been much needed for so long, and it will just benefit the entire community.”

If Monday’s presentation goes well, city council will take one last look at final plans next Tuesday before giving the go-ahead for construction. The building will take about a year to complete, Kremer said.