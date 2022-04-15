SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Animal shelters in Northwest Arkansas need help for the start of kitten season.

Springdale Animal Shelter and other cat rescue groups are looking for people to bottle-feed and foster kittens until they can be adopted.

People at the shelter will take any help they can get.

“It is very rewarding. It is also time-consuming and can be very tiring,” said Courtney Kremer, executive director at Springdale Animal Services. “The more fosters that we have, the better chance these little guys have of surviving, and thriving, and being able to find their way into a forever home when they are about 8-10 weeks old.”

The shelter will provide bottles, food, and other supplies while people take care of these kittens.