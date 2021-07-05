Animal shelter sees busy Fourth of July weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Independence Day celebrations are a blast for families all across the nation, but for some pet owners, the Fourth of July can be full of anxiety and heartbreak.

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen at least one post involving a missing pet after a weekend of loud fireworks.

Dog Watch manager, Cameron Savard says Fourth of July has been proven to be a busy weekend for animal shelters.

He says when dogs are scared, they’re capable of more than you think.

“If they hear a loud noise they’ve never heard before like a firework, then they might be able to jump that fence. Even if it’s a 6 ft. fence.”

Savard reminds owners to get their pets microchipped, so if they get out, it’s easier to help them find their way home.

Some cities, like Fayetteville, require microchips in dogs and cats four months or older.

You can check with your local animal services to see if your town does the same.