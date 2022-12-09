FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City of Fayetteville Animal Services and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a holiday adoption event on Dec. 10. The shelters also waived adoption fees for the event.

According to a press release from the city of Fayetteville, the event is part of National Adoption Weekend.

The release says Fayetteville Animal Services is also offering free engraved pet ID tags for those who adopt during the event.

“This is a busy time of year for everyone, but we want to encourage people who are thinking about adopting a pet for the holidays to do so now when they have more time to commit to training and bonding with their new pet,” said Justine Lentz, Animal Services Superintendent for the city of Fayetteville.

The release says all available dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, if old enough.

The application, adoption process and pictures of available pets at Animal Services can be found here.