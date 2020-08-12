Annex approved; Bethel Heights to merge into Springdale

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The results are in and the majority of residents voted for the annexation of Bethel Heights into Springdale.

“To the residents of Bethel Heights, we welcome you and we are ready to have you as part of the city of Springdale,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.

A measure to annex Bethel Heights into Springdale has passed. A special election called for by Bethel Heights residents frustrated by an unresolved wastewater issue.

“The voters understood that you don’t tolerate bad management so this is a win-win for everybody,” said Joe Brooks who he initiated the efforts.

Books said his family and several residents were frustrated with the contaminated conditions and sewage runoff. Brooks said with this merger the residents will get the services they deserve.







1467 people voted for the measure, 334 against it.

“Now we have a new leaf starting. I hope everybody can pull together and I’m very confident that Springdale will do a great job for the citizens of this community and it will always be the community of Bethel Heights,” said Brooks.

Meanwhile Bethel Heights Mayor, and resident of over 25 years, Cynthia Black said she is heartbroken by the decision. Black said city leaders were making long term plans to resolve the water plant issue. She said she is grateful for those who stood by Bethel Heights.

“They didn’t leave and seek out other jobs and that speaks volumes to the kind of individuals who dedicated their time to provide services for the residents of Bethel Heights,” said Black.

Once the election is certified on August 21, Springdale will take over all public services for Bethel Heights including resolving the sewer problem.

“The short term will be hauling and dumping into our sewer system which is actually nearby we have sewer lines running through Bethel Heights so this is not a heavy lift,” said Heath Ward, the Executive Director for Springdale Water Utilities.

It will be using budgeted emergency funds to cover the cost. Ward said it should cost under $200,000.

“The rates for Springdale residents will stay the same and the rates for Bethel Heights, they will actually see their bill drop. They will be paying an inside city water and sewer rate,” said Ward.

City leaders are hoping to work out a deal with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality regarding fees of over $100,000 the city of Bethel Heights received due to violations.

“I think the department would hopefully negotiate with us. We are basically going to be solving a problem not just for Bethel Heights for the state and the region.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said once the merger is complete Bethel Heights city positions will cease to exist. However, he said they are welcome to apply for positions within Springdale. Sprouse said it is ready to serve its new residents.

“The public safety areas between Benton county and Lowell and us, we have that covered during this interim period and we are good to go August 21. To those who didn’t support this you are just as much a part of the city of Springdale as those of us who have lived here forever as I have. We are going to work hard to earn your trust and are ready to serve you,” said Sprouse.

