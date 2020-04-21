Anniversary of Deep Water Horizon explosion; Survivor talks for first time

FILE – In this June 26, 2010 file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn rescues a heavily oiled bird from the waters of Barataria Bay, La., which are laden with oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Ten years after the nation’s biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million dollars from BP researching the impact of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(KLFY) — 10 years ago today (April 20, 2010), the Transocean owned and British Petroleum operated Deep Water Horizon oil rig exploded killing 11 crew members and starting the largest marine oil spill in history, spewing between four million and five million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

A movie was made about the tragedy based on survivor accounts of what happened.

Tonight we hear from one survivor who has not spoken publically until now.

“All we could do was say, this is it, it’s over! The floor left my feet. It shook you from wall to wall, you had to hold on.”

April 20, 2010 is a day Kevin “KP” Senegal will never forget.

“It was a very scary day.”

Senegal was on board. It was the first day of his shift until “I seen sheen on the water just like oil.”

He was taking a break outside and went inside to tell his work partner what he saw.

They spoke briefly and then suddenly, “everything blew up.”

He says they were standing in a hallway and something large and loud came through the building and was barreling towards them.

“All I heard was “Shoop!” like a big old vessel coming through the wall! Chairs were flying from out the office. I just knew my life was over with.”

But it wasn’t. He and a handful of others near him made it to the outside deck. Several of them tried to get over to the most intense fire to save anyone they could.

“The minute everybody was trying to try to save somebody, the heat was so hot, you couldn’t take three steps towards that fire.”

They then made their way onto a large life raft with dozens of crew members he said between 60 to 80 of them and just when safety was within reach, a cable gets caught trapping the raft.

Senegal sprang into action.

“I unloosened the cable and we all got away free. After it came off, we floated to safety.”

Today he’s thankful to be alive, but Senegal says he’s still living the nightmare.

“How are you dealing with it now?”

“I shake every day, still see smoke and I’m just always shaking.”

“Are you still in therapy?”

“No, ma’am.”

“Should you be?”

“Yes, ma’am.”

“Why?”

“I want to just be happy and don’t be so scared of everything. BP promised me that I would never have to worry again in life. They told me they were going to take care of me for the rest of my life and I’ll be alright. Now I need BP to reach out again because I feel it didn’t pay the expense of my trauma. It’s really scary to live in this world like this.”

Senegal said he received a settlement to help with medical bills and legal fees.

However, on this 10th year anniversary, Senegal finds himself still dealing with PTSD that often effects his ability to hold down a job so he struggles financially.

He is currently seeking legal counsel to help him get his life back.