LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The DEA and local law enforcement agencies are hosting drug take-back events in Arkansas this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Arkansans are encouraged to give back unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

These drugs will be placed in a ‘drug take back’ box and will be destroyed.

The Fayetteville Harp’s on North Colorado Drive is one location of the 275 take-back boxes in the state.

You can find more information and take-back box locations online.