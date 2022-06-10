FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas and the NWA Juneteenth Committee invite the Northwest Arkansas community, friends and family to the annual Juneteenth Celebration on Father’s Day weekend.

According to a press release, the weekend is part of the country-wide holiday that commemorates the anniversary of the emancipation of African Americans. Between Thursday, June 16 and Sunday, June 19, various free events are open to the public throughout the Northwest Arkansas region.

The celebration will be capped with the “Freedom Festival” in downtown Springdale on Sunday, June 19, the official Juneteenth holiday.

FREEDOM FESTIVAL

In partnership with Music Moves, Community Cohesion Project and Interform Fashion, the Freedom Festival will take place on Sunday, June 19 in downtown Springdale at the Shiloh Pavilion, 106 W Emma Ave., from 1-9 p.m. Attendees can expect giveaways and kids’ activities, as well as a number of musical performances including Montell Jordan, Morris Day and The Time, Gospel artist Lamar Campbell, Mr. Sipp ”The Mississippi Blues Child”, JukeBoxx Party Band and more.

For up-to-date information, you can visit the Freedom Festival – Celebrating Juneteenth Facebook event page.

ARKANSAS BLACK FILM SHOWCASE

The NWA Juneteenth Committee, in association with DAYVISION Films, Crystal Bridges and the Community Cohesion Project brings the African American film experience to Northwest Arkansas in an effort to “bring awareness, education, exposure and networking opportunities for Black Arkansans, both native and residential.”

The showcase will take place on Thursday, June 16 from 6-10 p.m. at Crystal Bridges and is free to the public. For up-to-date information on this event, visit the Second Annual Arkansas Black Film Showcase Facebook page.

THE DIRTY SOUTH ART EXHIBIT

The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse is an art exhibit organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and will examine the aesthetic and musical traditions of southern Black culture in the past century, influences now common throughout the American South and contemporary American art and culture.

In “an immersive experience that engages multiple senses,” The Dirty South spotlights the southern landscape through its musical heritage, spiritual complexity, and regional swagger. The exhibition features works of sculpture, paintings, works on paper, assemblage, textiles, and music as well as ephemera from music culture, including instruments, music videos, costumes, lyrics, and personal effects.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be open on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Crystal Bridges.

In 2006, the Arkansas Legislature first recognized Juneteenth as a state memorial day commemorated by the issuance of a proclamation from Gov. Mike Huckabee. Last year, Juneteenth officially became a national holiday in the United States.