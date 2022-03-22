FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has set the dates for two annual spring cleanup events.

The City announced Tuesday the Lake Fayetteville Cleanup will be held on April 16 and the Earth Day Cleanup and Celebration on April 23.

For both volunteer events, the City said it is collaborating with local organizations whose mission is to “educate the Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas community about the environment and ensure the Ozark Mountains are kept clean and healthy.”

According to a press release, the Lake Fayetteville Cleanup will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with check-in at Lake Fayetteville Environmental Study Center, located at 511 E. Lakeview Dr. in Springdale.

The cleanup focus will be on roads, trails and water. Shoreline volunteers are most needed. You can sign up here.

The Citywide Earth Day Cleanups will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and begin with check-in at the Marion Orton Recycling Center, located at 755 W. North St. (Creek cleanups have different check-in locations and require different gear; see sign-up info below.)

The focus for this cleanup will be locations across the city, including streams, streets, parks, trails and lakes.

Sign-up for the citywide cleanup at parksvolunteer@fayetteville-ar.gov, 479-444-3467, Hamestring Creek sign-up: director@irwp.org, 479-422-5676, Town Branch Creek sign-up: abby@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

The release notes Earth Day Cleanup and Celebration will kick off with an Earth Day proclamation by Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan.