Annual Tree Giveaway at the Celebration of Trees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 a.m. Mayor Lioneld Jordan, the City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department, and the City of Fayetteville Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving out FREE trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.

The 22nd annual tree giveaway, locally recognizing Arbor Day, is held annually to help to grow the city’s urban forest. The Celebration of Trees is a one-day event, but growing a tree is a sustained endeavor that positively impacts the urban forest in Fayetteville for years into the future. Over the last 21 years, the City has given away over 14,000 trees and shrubs to citizens

This year’s event will be held in the Spring Street Parking Garage and will be done in a drive-through manner to help maintain proper social distance. Participants should wear face coverings and be prepared to show proof of their City residency.

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 7:00 a.m. until supplies are exhausted

Location: Spring Street Parking deck on the Spring Street and S. School. Enter the parking deck from Spring Street and you will exit on S. School.

Quantities: Limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit (2) plants per adult Fayetteville resident that is present at the event. Remember to bring proof of City residency such as a utility bill.

Trees and shrubs available this year will include: