FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Madison County man was arrested in Fayetteville on December 19 and was charged with four misdemeanors in connection with his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a Statement of Facts submitted by an FBI Special Agent, Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, was investigated and identified as one of the individuals illegally inside the Capitol building. A witness who said he served in the military with Machacek informed investigators about him and provided them with a “publicly available video” in which the suspect can be seen being escorted out of the building.

The witness also provided Facebook posts indicating that Machacek was inside the building during the riot. That witness also identified Machacek in a still image taken from U.S. Capitol security video footage.

A search warrant revealed that a communications device registered to Machacek with a contact address in Hindsville “utilized the cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.”

Further investigation found that the suspect’s address on his driver’s license matched that of the cellular device. A communications provider also supplied investigators with the address of a P.O. box used by him located eleven miles from Hindsville.

On April 2, 2021, an attorney for Machacek informed the FBI that he is represented by counsel and would not provide a statement. The FBI Statement of Facts was submitted to U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather, stating that there was probable cause to believe that Machacek violated multiple U.S. codes and laws, including knowingly entering a restricted building without authority to do so and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.