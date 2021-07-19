Another Arkansas hospital reported full with COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) – UAMS has just announced that its COVID-19 Unit is full, and accommodations need to be made to support additional cases.

Chancellor for UAMS Dr. Cam Patterson said he is concerned and believes this third wave of COVID-19 is on track to be the deadliest wave in Arkansas.

Monday, UAMS had 57 hospitalizations; Dr. Patterson said this is around the number they saw at the height of the last wave.

While concerned is one of the adjustments, Dr. Patterson used, frustration was another. He said the vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations at UAMS are unvaccinated, and now his already burnt-out staff has to continue to work tirelessly to save lives that never needed to be lost.

“Right now, the average age of those hospitalized at UAMS is 40,” said Dr. Patterson. “We’ve unfortunately had a number of pregnant moms who have developed COVID-19 that required heartline bypass; we had a mom that lost her baby.”

Arkansas Department of Health said it is not only UAMS hitting capacities, but hospitals around the state are also hitting theirs as well. At this rate, we will have a record number of hospitalizations in the next couple of weeks.