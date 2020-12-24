Another Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19, as officials urge caution around Christmas gatherings after the number of state residents hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus hit an all-time high.

House Spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo says Thursday that Rep. Bruce Coleman has tested positive for the disease. She says the Mountainburg Republican is in quarantine and doing well.

At least 20 Arkansas state lawmakers are known to have tested positive for the virus so far this year.

On Wednesday, The Arkansas Department of Health reported a record 1,110 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

